Listen LiveCLICK HERE TO LISTEN LIVE »
NOW ON AIR
Channel 103 - Just Great Radio - Night Mix
Latest Weather5 DAY FORECAST »
People To Stay Safe When Banking Online
5th February 2017
We’re being urged to stay safe when using our internet banking. Barclays has issued its top...
Youth Service Gets Bronze Accreditation
5th February 2017
The Jersey Youth Service has been awarded with bronze level accreditation by UK experts. The...
Free Talk On Safe Investments
5th February 2017
A free talk on the importance of staying safe when making investments will be given by the...
Two People Lucky To Be Alive After Crash
4th February 2017
Two people are lucky to be have escaped serious injury after the car they were travelling in...
On Air
Meet the team, check the schedules, and see the songs we've recently played.
Win
Your chance to win big prizes in our weekly on-air and online competitions.
Island Info
Latest travel news, weather, and events in Jersey.