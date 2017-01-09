Listen Live

Policing Has ‘Changed Significantly’

9th January 2017
The nature of policing in the island has “changed significantly”, according to...

Crime At A Record Low

9th January 2017
Crime is at a record low in the island, according to figures released by the States of Jersey...

Parking Payment App To Be Introduced

9th January 2017
An app that allows drivers to pay for parking using a smartphone is set to be launched by the...

Trinity Roadworks Begin

9th January 2017
Work to resurface Trinity main road begins today, with diversions expected until April. The...

