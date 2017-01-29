Listen LiveCLICK HERE TO LISTEN LIVE »
Dog Licences Need Renewing By Tuesday!
29th January 2017
Dog owners are running out of time to get their licences for this year. You must register your pet...
Rowathon Launched With Learn To Row Programme
29th January 2017
Around 300 people are needed to take part in the annual Rowathon, to raise money for Macmillan...
Disabled Islanders To Get Free Bus Passes
28th January 2017
Islanders with disabilities will soon be given free bus passes, after States Members backed a...
Jersey Live Closure A “Huge Loss” For Musicians
28th January 2017
A local band – who played on the main stage at Jersey Live last year – says the...
