Listen LiveCLICK HERE TO LISTEN LIVE »
NOW ON AIR
Afternoon Show - Jenny
Latest Weather5 DAY FORECAST »
Tributes Flow For Jersey Children’s Author
16th January 2017
Tributes have been flowing for Jersey children’s author, Babette Cole, who sadly passed away...
Man (29) Remanded Over £1.1M Drug Haul
16th January 2017
A 29-year-old man charged in connection with a £1.1 million drug haul has been remanded in...
£1M Fraud Trial Postponed
16th January 2017
Court proceedings in the case of a 48-year-old man charged with a £1 million fraud have been...
Islanders Warned About Investing In Risky Schemes
16th January 2017
Islanders are being warned to ‘think for themselves’ when it comes to putting money...
On Air
Meet the team, check the schedules, and see the songs we've recently played.
Win
Your chance to win big prizes in our weekly on-air and online competitions.
Island Info
Latest travel news, weather, and events in Jersey.