Listen Live

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN LIVE »

NOW ON AIR

Channel 103 - Just Great Radio - Night Mix

 

Latest Weather

5 DAY FORECAST »
Latest from Channel 103
People To Stay Safe When Banking Online

People To Stay Safe When Banking Online

5th February 2017
We’re being urged to stay safe when using our internet banking. Barclays has issued its top...

Youth Service Gets Bronze Accreditation

5th February 2017
The Jersey Youth Service has been awarded with bronze level accreditation by UK experts. The...

Free Talk On Safe Investments

5th February 2017
A free talk on the importance of staying safe when making investments will be given by the...

Two People Lucky To Be Alive After Crash

4th February 2017
Two people are lucky to be have escaped serious injury after the car they were travelling in...

Explore Channel 103

On Air

Meet the team, check the schedules, and see the songs we've recently played.

Click here to explore

Win

Your chance to win big prizes in our weekly on-air and online competitions.

Click here to explore

Island Info

Latest travel news, weather, and events in Jersey.

Click here to explore