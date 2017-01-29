Listen Live

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN LIVE »

NOW ON AIR

Channel 103 – Just Great Radio – Night Mix

 

Latest Weather

5 DAY FORECAST »
Latest from Channel 103
Dog Licences Need Renewing By Tuesday!

Dog Licences Need Renewing By Tuesday!

29th January 2017
Dog owners are running out of time to get their licences for this year. You must register your pet...

Rowathon Launched With Learn To Row Programme

29th January 2017
Around 300 people are needed to take part in the annual Rowathon, to raise money for Macmillan...

Disabled Islanders To Get Free Bus Passes

28th January 2017
Islanders with disabilities will soon be given free bus passes, after States Members backed a...

Jersey Live Closure A “Huge Loss” For Musicians

28th January 2017
A local band – who played on the main stage at Jersey Live last year – says the...

Explore Channel 103

On Air

Meet the team, check the schedules, and see the songs we've recently played.

Click here to explore

Win

Your chance to win big prizes in our weekly on-air and online competitions.

Click here to explore

Island Info

Latest travel news, weather, and events in Jersey.

Click here to explore