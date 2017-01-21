Listen LiveCLICK HERE TO LISTEN LIVE »
NOW ON AIR
Channel 103 - Just Great Radio - Night Mix
Latest Weather5 DAY FORECAST »
Petition Stall Against Teacher Salary Cuts
21st January 2017
The National Union of Teachers will have a stall set up in King Street today asking people to sign...
Sure’s Operations To Be Based In GSY
21st January 2017
Sure’s international operations are going to be headquartered in Guernsey. The telecom...
Island SS Fund In ‘Healthy Condition’
21st January 2017
Jersey’s Social Security Fund is in a “healthy condition”, according to Deputy...
Local Campaign Shortlisted For UK Award!
21st January 2017
A local safety campaign warning children about the dangers of taking so-called ‘legal...
On Air
Meet the team, check the schedules, and see the songs we've recently played.
Win
Your chance to win big prizes in our weekly on-air and online competitions.
Island Info
Latest travel news, weather, and events in Jersey.