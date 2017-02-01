Listen LiveCLICK HERE TO LISTEN LIVE »
NOW ON AIR
The Evening Show with Lee
Latest Weather5 DAY FORECAST »
States Employees To Take Industrial Action?
1st February 2017
Public sector workers could take further industrial action over a long-running pay dispute with...
Rock Star Visits Jersey
1st February 2017
It may be Winter 2017 but last weekend islanders could have been forgiven for thinking it was the...
Islands Not Affected By Chocolate Bunny Recall
1st February 2017
Channel Island residents have not been affected after a battery was found inside a Co-op...
Electoral Reform To Be Debated
1st February 2017
A plan to save Jersey taxpayers up to £233,000 by reducing the number of States Members will be...
On Air
Meet the team, check the schedules, and see the songs we've recently played.
Win
Your chance to win big prizes in our weekly on-air and online competitions.
Island Info
Latest travel news, weather, and events in Jersey.