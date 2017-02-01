Listen Live

States Employees To Take Industrial Action?

1st February 2017
Public sector workers could take further industrial action over a long-running pay dispute with...

Rock Star Visits Jersey

1st February 2017
It may be Winter 2017 but last weekend islanders could have been forgiven for thinking it was the...

Islands Not Affected By Chocolate Bunny Recall

1st February 2017
Channel Island residents have not been affected after a battery was found inside a Co-op...

Electoral Reform To Be Debated

1st February 2017
A plan to save Jersey taxpayers up to £233,000 by reducing the number of States Members will be...

