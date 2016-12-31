Listen Live

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN LIVE »

NOW ON AIR

New Year's Day Breakfast with Paul

 

Latest Weather

5 DAY FORECAST »
Latest from Channel 103
Jersey Braces For A Busy Night!

Jersey Braces For A Busy Night!

31st December 2016
With New Years Eve falling on a Saturday night, thousands of islanders are expected to be out...

Two Jersey Residents On Queens Honours

31st December 2016
Two Jersey residents have been recognised in the Queen’s New Year’s honours list. The...

Jersey Reds Offer Shuttle Tomorrow

31st December 2016
With no public buses running tomorrow, Jersey Reds are offering a shuttle service to get...

Seal Expected To Make Full Recovery

30th December 2016
If you see a seal in trouble, don’t touch it. That’s the message after another injured...

Explore Channel 103

On Air

Meet the team, check the schedules, and see the songs we've recently played.

Click here to explore

Win

Your chance to win big prizes in our weekly on-air and online competitions.

Click here to explore

Island Info

Latest travel news, weather, and events in Jersey.

Click here to explore