Young Chefs Compete For Trophy

Michelin star chef Mark Jordan has been leading a team of talented students from Highlands College, who are competing to be crowned champions of a cooking contest.

Young chefs from Westminster Kingsway College London and Bradford College in Yorkshire are in the island for the ‘Heat’ competition, which culminates in a gala evening tomorrow.

The team judged to have created the best menu will win the Peter Queree Trophy.

Jersey’s team have presented a three-course meal which makes the best of local produce.

It includes a rice-less risotto made with squid and a “twist on a classic white chocolate mouse”.

The menus are being judged by top UK chefs, including Henry Brosi from London’s Dorchester Hotel, and Andrew Bennett MBE, the Director of Food and Beverage at Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide.

Eileen Buicke-Kelly, the director of culinary arts at Highlands, says it’s a great opportunity for her students.

“It brings industry as well as students together and it highlights everything that we do here in Jersey in the hospitality sector.

“Working alongside industry makes it very much industry-based, and therefore we’ve got lots of support from the industry coming on the nights of the competition as well as the gala night.”

James Tanner, the resident chef on ITV’s ‘The Lorraine Show’, will host Thursday’s Gala Celebration, at which the results of the competition will be announced.

He says: “All of the students competing are of a very high standard from some of the best colleges in Britain, so it will be interesting to see how they cope with the pressure of being scrutinised by some of the biggest names in the world of food.

“Good luck everyone.”