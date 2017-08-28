Yachtsmen Battle For Triangle Trophy

Around twenty yachts will compete in the final event of the Centenary Triangle today.
After a 38 mile race from St Helier, to Saint Cast-le-Guildo on Monday and a 25 mile ‘dash’ westwards to Saint Quay-Portrieux yesterday, the yachtsmen take on the final challenge today to try and win the Coupe de Fort trophy.
Today’s race is over 40 miles from Saint Quay to St Helier, passing to the west of the Minquiers.
David De Carteret from the St Helier Yacht club says he is looking forward to seeing who comes out on top.
“There will be up to twenty boats taking part, there is an overall prize and trophy for the three day event. It will be quite competitive and there is a lot to play for in terms of the St Helier Yacht Club membership.”
Julian Barber is one of those competing today, looking to reclaim the trophy he last won in 2015.