Womens’ Football Manager Resigns

The manager of Jersey’s womens’ football team has resigned “with immediate effect”, less than 100 days before the side seeks to retain its Island Games title.

Simon Petulla says “it has become clear that the JFA’s priorities differ from those of the current management team”, which is also to step aside.

Petulla’s side won a gold medal at the 2015 Island games in Jersey.

The outgoing manager has thanked his players for their “first class attitude and commitment”, and wished them well as they travel to Gotland this summer.

The Jersey FA has not yet commented on the departure.