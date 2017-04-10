Women And Dog Rescued From Rocks

Two women and a dog were rescued from rocks near Seymour Tower after being cut off by the incoming tide on Sunday afternoon.

Jersey’s Fire and Rescue service brought the trio to safety in the inshore lifeboat.

Three extra members of staff were brought in to man the vessel over the weekend, after the entire crew of the St Helier Lifeboat resigned in protest at the dismissal of Coxswain Andy Hibbs.

2 women and a dog rescued from rocks near Seymour Tower after being cut off by incoming tide this afternoon pic.twitter.com/oCYKY8hLMH — Jersey Fire & Rescue (@JsyFire) April 9, 2017

The service later spotted a speedboat stranded on rocks near Green Island.

It was recovered and towed back to St Helier in a joint operation with Jersey Coastguard and the St Catherine Lifeboat.