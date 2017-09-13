Navigation
Woman’s Handbag Snatched In Town
13th September 2017
A woman has had her handbag snatched from her as she walked in St Helier.
A man grabbed it at around 2pm on Poonah Road before running off towards Hampshire Gardens.
Her mobile phone, pink purse and work ID were all in the red leather bag.
The thief is described as white, 6ft tall, in his mid-20s wearing a dark cap, light coloured trainers, dark hoodie with possibly a black hood.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
