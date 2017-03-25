Woman ‘Stable’ After ‘Hit And Run’

A woman is in a “stable condition” in hospital after being hit by a car near Bay Stores on the Inner Road at First Tower.

A white Ford Transit style vehicle is believed to have “made contact” with the woman, who was walking on the pavement on La Route De St Aubin.

The van is then believed to have driven off and turned right into Bellozanne Road.

The woman has not sustained any “life-threatening injuries”.

Jersey Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident, which took place at around 15:50 on Friday 24th March.

Drivers with dash-cam footage are asked to forward it to investigating officers.

Anyone with information should call Police on 612 612, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.