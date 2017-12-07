Navigation
Home
On Air
News
Island Info
Finance in the Community
Charity
Win
Digital
Contact
Listen Live
Now Playing:
NEWS
Woman Rolls Car In St Saviour
7th December 2017
Credit: Jersey Fire and Rescue
A 30 year old woman escaped any injuries despite rolling her car in St Saviour this morning.
She crashed her Blue Suzuki into a bank on the junction between Les Varines and Longueville Road at around 10:30.
Paramedics treated her at the scene, but she did not need any further treatment.
The road is now back open.
Officers are asking drivers to be careful in the wet conditions and
with the temperatures set to plummet tomorrow.
Share this story:
« Previous Post