Woman Rolls Car In St Saviour

7th December 2017

Credit: Jersey Fire and Rescue

A 30 year old woman escaped any injuries despite rolling her car in St Saviour this morning.
She crashed her Blue Suzuki into a bank on the junction between Les Varines and Longueville Road at around 10:30.
Paramedics treated her at the scene, but she did not need any further treatment.
The road is now back open.
Officers are asking drivers to be careful in the wet conditions and with the temperatures set to plummet tomorrow.

