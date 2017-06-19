Woman Groped At Steam Clock

Jersey Police are investigating an indecent assault near the steam clock on the New North Quay in the early hours of Saturday morning.
The suspect was then seen in the same place 24 hours later.
A woman was approached at around 2am on Saturday, briefly spoken to, then groped.
She pushed the man away, and he went on to approach another woman.
Police say the suspect was also seen near the steam clock and Liberation Square at the same time (2:00 – 2:15am) on Sunday morning.
Officers have issued the following description:
“Indian in appearance with a dark skin complexion; approximately 5’5ft in height; medium build with a small pot belly; thick short brown hair; bumpy and scarred skin around nose/mouth area; wearing dark, squared prescription glasses, a grey polo shirt with a dark horizontal stripe going across the chest and black jeans. “
Any witnesses, or anyone who knows a man fitting the description should call PC 736 LUIS on 612612 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.