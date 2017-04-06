Woman Found Strangled Named By Police
6th April 2017
Jersey Police have named the woman found dead at a property in Victoria Street on Tuesday.
A post-mortem has confirmed that 51-year-old Ana Maria Pereira De Sousa Rebelo was strangled.
A 58-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder on Tuesday afternoon has been released on police bail, pending on-going enquiries.
Crime Scene Investigators continue to forensically examine the property in Victoria Street.
Jersey Police have released this statement:
Anyone with information is asked to contact the incident room on 612 297 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.