Woman Found Strangled Named By Police

Jersey Police have named the woman found dead at a property in Victoria Street on Tuesday.

A post-mortem has confirmed that 51-year-old Ana Maria Pereira De Sousa Rebelo was strangled.

A 58-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder on Tuesday afternoon has been released on police bail, pending on-going enquiries.

Crime Scene Investigators continue to forensically examine the property in Victoria Street.

Jersey Police have released this statement:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the incident room on 612 297 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.