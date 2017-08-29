Navigation
NEWS
Woman ‘Assaulted’ On Halkett Street
29th August 2017
Jersey Police are appealing for witnesses following reports that a man assaulted a woman on Halkett Street.
The incident is alleged to have taken place at around 00:30 on Monday 28 August.
The man is said to have kicked the woman and thrown her to the floor near a temporary stage set up.
A number of people were seen on CCTV in the area at the time of the alleged incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Jersey Police on 612 612 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
