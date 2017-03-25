Witnesses To Hit & Run Wanted

A woman avoided serious injuries after she was hit by a car yesterday afternoon. Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident, which took place at around 3.50pm on La Route De St Aubin in St Helier.

The woman was walking on the pavement near Bay Stores on the Inner Road at First Tower, when a van is said to have “made contact” with her.

The vehicle – described as a white Ford Transit – is then said to have driven off and turned right into Bellozanne Road.

The woman was taken to hospital, where she is said to be in a “stable condition”.

Anyone who witnessed the incident – particularly drivers with dash-cam footage – should contact Police on 612612 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111