Witnesses Sought After Man Assaults Woman

Jersey Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman said she was assaulted by a man at Havre Des Pas.

The alleged incident took place between 22:30 – 23:00 on Tuesday, 11th April.

The woman says she was walking along the seafront, from the White Horse Pub towards Mount Bingham, when a man assaulted her.

Officers want to speak to anyone who was walking or driving in the area at the time – particularly a man who told two other women that he had seen the alleged victim being assaulted by Havre Des Pas Gardens.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 612 612 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.