Witnesses Sought After Boy (15) Assaulted

Police are appealing for witnesses after a 15-year-old boy was assaulted by two other youths in St Helier.

It happened outside the Robin Hood Takeaway on Union Street, at around 17.45 on Monday 23rd January.

Officers are particularly interested in speaking to a woman driving a 4×4, who stopped and was shouted at by one of the youths.

Anyone who was in the area at the time is asked to contact Police on 612612 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.