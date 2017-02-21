Witnesses Needed After Hit And Run

Jersey Police are appealing for public information after the driver of a car smashed into another vehicle and drove off.

The brown car was seen swerving into other lanes at high speed along Le Mont Les Vaux in St Brelade on Saturday evening between 21:45 and 22:00.

They then hit the other car, before speeding off in the direction of Silver Springs with sparks coming from the front wheel.

A number of other motorists were forced off the road to avoid a collision.

Anyone with information is asked to phone Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.