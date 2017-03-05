Wind And Thunder Warnings Issued

Ferry services between Jersey and St Malo have been cancelled today, as wave heights and wind speeds are predicted to exceed the legal limits for sailing.

Condor says that passengers due to travel can transfer onto Monday’s services, or cancel for a full refund.

An additional Condor Rapide service will be offered on Tuesday 7th March.

Meanwhile, the operator says that tomorrow’s Condor Liberation service has also been cancelled.

Passengers are to be offered to travel on the Commodore Clipper, to transfer to the next available service, or to cancel for a full refund.

Cancelled Service – Monday 7th March

09:15 Poole to Guernsey

12:45 Guernsey to Jersey

14:45 Jersey to Guernsey

16:25 Guernsey to Guernsey

An additional Liberation service will be offered on Tuesday 7th March, to accommodate affected passengers.

It comes as Jersey Met has issued an Orange Wind Warning, meaning that islanders should “remain vigilant”.

Gale Force 9 winds are forecast, with gusts of up to 55mph expected.

The strong winds have also led to the Elizabeth Marina Storm Gate being raised.

It will remain in place until around 9 o’clock tomorrow morning.

Meanwhile, Jersey Met has issued a Yellow Thunderstorm warning.

Forecasters say “isolated thunderstorms” are expected to affect the islands for the rest of the day.