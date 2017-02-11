Wild About Wildlife Talks This Weekend

A conference on Jersey’s wildlife is taking place in Trinity this weekend.

The States of Jersey has organised the two day event, in conjunction with a number of other organisations including:

Jersey Conservation Volunteers

Jersey’s Butterfly Monitoring Scheme

Butterflies

Barn Owl Conservation Network Jersey

Grass snake researcher

Jersey Toads

Birds on the Edge

The conference is aimed at encouraging us all to care about the creatures living around us. The organisers want us to be ‘citizen scientists’ throughout this weekend, by inspiring us to investigate what else is living around us.

The programme includes talks on bats, scales, the coastline, earthworms and reptiles on Saturday and owls, toads, farmland birds, earthworms and butterflies on Sunday.

There are a number of workshops as well as the talks: