Navigation
Home
On Air
News
Island Info
Win
Charity
Contact
Listen Live
Now Playing:
NEWS
Who’ll Move In To St Martin’s Old School?
16th June 2017
GPs, pharmacists and food retailers are being asked if they want to move into the old St Martin’s primary school.
80% of parishioners asked have approved a revamped design for the listed building.
They wanted it developed for community uses.
Project Director Simon Matthews says they are now looking at who would be interested in becoming tenants.
Officials say the completed project will ensure the building continues to for a key part of parish life into the future.
A planning application is likely to be submitted later this year, with building work starting next Spring and opening in 2019.
Interested parties should contact Guy Gothard at CBRE on 874141 or email guy.gothard@cbre.com
Share this story:
« Previous Post