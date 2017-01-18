Who Will Replace Ozouf?

More details about who will take Senator Philip Ozouf’s place as Assistant Chief Minister will be decided later this week.

It follows Senator Ozouf’s dramatic resignation over the Innovation Fund, as dozens of protesters rallied in the Royal Square calling for him to be sacked.

Chief Minister Senator Ian Gorst has been discussing plans for a transition of power and who will temporarily take on the extra duties:

”I am proposing that I will take on the day-to-day responsibility for financial services.

”I will be working on the actual details of who the responsibility will go to during the course of this week.”

Meanwhile, former Jersey Senator Ben Shenton says the resignation of Senator Ozouf should result in better government.

”The way the government is handling areas of business that they shouldn’t really be in is unacceptable.

”Most of the scandals that we have here are to do with areas the government shouldn’t be involved in, whether it be a development company or building flats on the Waterfront.

”They should just stick to education, health and police – areas the government should be involved in.”

Mr Shenton adds that States Members must ensure Senator Ozouf relinquishes his ties with the Council of Ministers.

”He is no longer in the executive side of government and we would not expect him to do anything involved with the executive side of government.”