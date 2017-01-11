‘Welfare’ Call Rise ‘Not Unique To Jersey’

The government’s Director of Adult Services has attributed a rise in “welfare” related calls to Police to increased awareness of mental health problems.

Chris Dunne adds that there is an “increase in the numbers of people in the community who have needs”.

It comes after Jersey’s 2016 police figures revealed that officers are spending more time than ever before on issues which are not recorded as crimes.

Mr Dunne says: “In relation to people who do have mental health needs, the real focus is on supporting people in the community today, rather than in an institutional setting.

“What the police are experiencing is not new, and not unique to Jersey.

“This is a national issue: that the police are at the frontline, picking up people who are just perhaps different and sometimes living alternative lifestyles.”

He continues: “Is it on the rise?

“I think there’s a possibility that we are more aware of it, and the police are responding more openly to this today.

“I think we’ve always had this problem, there is probably an increase in people who are experiencing poor mental health – there are more pressures.”

Mr Dunne has highlighted the importance of a multi-agency approach to helping islanders suffering from mental health issues.

He concludes: “We’re very fortunate because as an island we have recognised the need for continued investment, and that there is the potential for further investment in mental health services as we move forward.”