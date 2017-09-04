Navigation
NEWS
Weekender: ‘Several’ Taken To Hospital
4th September 2017
Credit: St John Ambulance Jersey
“Several people” were taken to hospital showing signs of drug related symptoms after the Weekender Festival, Jersey Police say.
Officers say medical teams at the Trinity Showground event dealt with a number of revellers who were under the effects of drugs – believed to be MDMA.
The force had earlier
issued a warning
about “potentially lethal” MDMA and ecstasy circulating in the island.
Two teenagers were admitted to hospital over the August Bank Holiday weekend, while a third was treated in A&E.
Thousands of people flocked to Trinity for the new festival
– which has taken the place of Jersey Live.
Pendulum, Two Door Cinema Club and the Happy Mondays were just some of the acts to perform.
