Weekend Work At Ann Street Brewery Site?
19th September 2017
15 homes will be built on the Boiler House site
People living near the old Ann Street Brewery may soon have to listen to noisy demolition work on Saturday mornings.
The States-owned housing company, Andium, is going to build 15 apartments on the area of the site previously occupied by the Boiler House.
It’s applied for a condition which stops work from taking place at the weekend to be removed – meaning that renovations could continue between 08:00 and 13:00 every Saturday.
Builders will also be on site between 08:00 and 18:00, Monday to Friday.
Andium says there would be no noisy work outside these times, nor would there be any work on bank or public holidays.
Andium wants to build 150 homes on the Ann Street Brewery site
The Boiler House development is one of a number planned by Andium in the north of town.
150 homes will be built across the road on the Ann Street Brewery site itself, while developments at Ann Court, Robin Hood and the Jersey Gas site will mean the States backed housing company owns 1,600 properties within a half mile radius.
The Millennium Town Park would be extended by 50% and 110 new homes built, if plans for the Jersey Gas site are approved