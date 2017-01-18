Web Petition To Fight Teachers’ Pay Cuts

A union is urging islanders to sign an online petition calling for the States to reconsider cuts to teachers’ pay.

A proposal to cut newly qualified teachers’ pay by £8,000 was approved in the States during the Medium Term Financial Plan debates.

The National Union of Teachers subsequently spent a number of weekends collecting written signatures in town.

The President of the Jersey Branch, Robert Ward, is hoping an online version of the petition will now encourage more people to support the cause.

“Jersey is a very expensive place to live and if we want to retain and attract the best teachers, cutting £8,000 generally is not the best way to go about doing it,” he says.

“We’ve got 1,700 signatures so far from just two days and we’ve got massive support from the public which we’re really grateful for.”

The paper petition will be available to sign at a St Helier stall on Saturday.