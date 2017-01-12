Weather Warnings Issued

Jersey’s Infrastructure Department says it is well prepared for wintry weather predicted over the next 48 hours.

On Wednesday, forecasters issued a Yellow Alert, which means there is the possibility of snow, as well as icy showers and low temperatures.

Wind Warning № 25/1, issued at 14:48 UTC, 11/01/2017.

Jersey Met insists that any accumulations of snow will be small and temporary, and will soon melt.

Derek Noble from the Infrastructure Department says 300 tonnes of rock salt are available to be used on icy roads.

“Unless there is an extremely, extremely severe winter, that should be more than adequate.

“The vehicles go out and the salt is distributed by attachments.

“We have hand crews going out as necessary as well.”

He continues: “The vehicles are ready.

“We’re quite flexible: we’ve got good staff who can come in if we need to increase our response.”

Meanwhile, Jersey Met has issued a “Red Wind Warning”, meaning a Force 10 storm is “imminent”.

Wind Warning № 29/1, issued at 11:09 UTC, 12/01/2017.

Ports of Jersey says that the Elizabeth Marina Storm Gate has been raised due to the severe winds expected.

It is likely to remain up until Saturday evening.

Jersey Coastguard is advising local boat owners to check their moorings.

At the airport, four flights have been cancelled due to restrictions in the London area.

They are:

British Airways: BA2776 from London Gatwick – due to arrive at 7:30pm

British Airways: BA2777 to London Gatwick – due to depart at 8:05pm

Blue Islands/Flybe: BE6462 to London City – due to depart at 5:25pm

Blue Islands/Flybe: BE6463 from London City – due to arrive at 8:20pm

Passengers are asked to check Jersey Airport’s website, and those affected should contact their airline.

Meanwhile, Condor’s fast ferry sailings have also been cancelled between Guernsey, Jersey, St Malo and Poole tomorrow and Saturday.

You can read the latest press release from Condor here: