Waves CEO Overwhelmed By Support

The CEO of a new ‘air taxi’ service, expected to launch in the Channel Islands by the summer, says he has been “overwhelmed” by messages of support.

News of the service’s imminent arrival emerged earlier this week.

Waves says it will be offering flights between Jersey and Guernsey, from 45 pounds one way.

CEO Nick Magliocchetti says he has received emails and tweets from across the Channel Islands, and that he “appreciates all the feedback.”

He says Waves will be using the information to offer the “best service” for customers, noting that the company is “insignificant in scale” to current operators.

Mr Magliocchhetti adds he “wholeheartedly respects the experience and wisdom” of Aurigny, Blue Islands and Fly Be – after all three airlines issued statements about their future competitor.