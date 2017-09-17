Water Polo Team Win Dragon Boat Festival
17th September 2017
The Jersey Water Polo team were crowned the winners of the annual Dragon Boat Festival at the Albert Pier.
Despite heavy rain in the morning, thousands of people turned up to support the event, which has raised more than £650,000 for Jersey Hospice care over the last two decades.
51 teams of 16 rowers took it in turns to race 40 foot long boats with Dragon heads and tails over 250 metres.
Each crew competed in three heats, before a grand final.
The final pic.twitter.com/U3s64uIfHr
— Dragon Boat Jersey (@DragonBoatJsy) September 16, 2017
Jane Montague flew over especially to join the Jersey Hospice Care team.
“It has been the most fantastic day and very worth the 3 hour delay at Manchester Airport,” she said.
“It’s been pouring with rain but it didn’t matter because we had so much fun and it was warm inside the tent.
“We’ve had a good workout – and we’ve worked off some of the sausage rolls.”
Fellow crew member, Hospice nurse Kim Hancock, said: “It’s been fantastic.
“Even though this morning it was absolutely torrential with rain, the atmosphere’s been amazing, and the team spirit’s been brilliant.
“Rain or shine, it really is a great day out.”
Some competitors took part in fancy dress…
…while others took the opportunity to show off their dance moves:
Carnival atmosphere now the weather has cleared up!! pic.twitter.com/Tc6tGqt1Hx
— Dragon Boat Jersey (@DragonBoatJsy) September 16, 2017