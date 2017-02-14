Water Bills Set To Increase

The average household in Jersey will be paying 2% more for water from the beginning of April.

This equates to 2 pence more per day, or £7.30 per year.

Jersey Water had additional expenses last year, following the discovery of farming chemicals in local streams and reservoirs.

As a result, the company has had to conduct six times the amount of water samples than normally required, which hasn’t been cheap.

CEO Helier Smith says the organisation has tried to keep prices down, but unfortunately some costs have been passed onto customers:

”We are constantly reviewing our costs and seeing where savings can be made.

”The discovery of Oxadixyl and other pesticides has increased our cost base quite significantly.”

But Mr Smith says Jersey Water did sell more water than expected last year, which has helped cover for some of the additional expenses:

”Everyone needs water and we need to supply it to a very high standard and a very high quality, and that does come at a cost.

”We understand that our customers don’t want to be paying too much for their water, so we want to keep the cost as low as possible.

”We have managed to keep the limit in line with the inflation rate in September at 2%”