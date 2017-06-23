Navigation
NEWS
Waste Charges To Be Phased In After Backlash
23rd June 2017
The Infrastructure Minister, Deputy Eddie Noel
Jersey businesses will not have to pay as much as they initially thought for the disposal of their liquid waste in 2018.
The Infrastructure Minister has announced that commercial waste charges – due to come into effect, in full, from next March – will now be phased in.
Companies will initially be asked to pay 50% of the proposed charge, with the full amount to be levied from 2019.
Today’s announcement comes after a number of businesses and industry representatives expressed concerns about the fees.
Last month, the President of the Jersey Hospitality Association, Fiona Kerley, told Channel 103 that the charges would “cripple the tourism industry”.
The Chamber of Commerce has described the fees as “further tax increases”.
Deputy Eddie Noel says the decision to phase in the charges will “reduce the initial impact on businesses”.
But he insists the delay does not mean he’s changed his mind.
He says: “We’ve been listening to feedback from the industry – in particular the hospitality sector – to see if we could soften the landing of these charges.
“They agree in principle with the user pays charges, it’s just that it will give them more time to cope with the increase on their bottom line.”
The States has made around £1.9 million available to cover the shortfall, to come from government under-spends and contingency funds.
From 2019, liquid waste charges will raise £3.85 million a year.
