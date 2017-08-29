Navigation
NEWS
Warning Over ‘Potentially Lethal Drug’
29th August 2017
Jersey Police HQ (Credit: Jersey Police)
A number of young people were taken to hospital over the bank holiday after taking a “potentially lethal drug”.
Jersey Police have issued a warning about the substance – believed to be MDMA or Ecstasy – which is said to be circulating in the island.
Officers are urging anyone with concerns to get medical help.
They are reminding islanders that not only are these drugs illegal, they can cause serious illness or even death.
