Warning Over Ecstasy Tablets

A public safety warning has been issued about a strong batch of suspected ecstasy tablets circulating in the Island.
Some users have needed medical treatment after taking the pills.
They are yellow and blue and have the word IKEA stamped on them.
Police have warned against taking them, and say anyone who has and feels unwell should get to a doctor.
“The States of Jersey Police strongly advise members of the public not to take these tablets in the interests of their health. Anyone who feels unwell after taking these tablets are urged to seek medication attention through their GP (Out of hours telephone number for advice: 445445) or in an emergency, attend at the Accident & Emergency Department. “