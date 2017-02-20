Warning As Fire Crews Blocked By Parked Cars

Firefighters rushing to reach a car fire in St Lawrence over the weekend were delayed by vehicles parked on the road, which blocked access to the blaze.

A force spokesperson says the delay could have had “serious consequences”.

Crews were eventually able to reach and extinguish the fire – which took place around midday on Sunday – after the owner pushed his vehicle away from other cars to stop the blaze from spreading.

Islanders are asked to “consider the access of all emergency vehicles when parking their cars, especially on Jersey’s narrow roads.”