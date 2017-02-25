Walks Created In New Woodland

Islanders can now enjoy a new area of woodland at Westmount, where a number of different walks have been created.

St Helier Parks and Gardens has been working on the area – which was given to the Parish as part of the land swap for the electricity substation.

The woods can be accessed next to George V Homes or from West Park up the steps.

Bird boxes, benches, and bins are set to be introduced, to encourage wildlife and make the woods more accessible for islanders.

May Ayling-Philip from the West of Town Community Association says it’s aimed at improving the quality of life for St Helier residents:

“It’s really like having woods so near to town, so people who may not have cars or time to venture further out can use the space. We could even see viewing platforms created there in the future too.

We want to encourage residents to see this as a lovely area they can use – an ‘oasis’ in town.”