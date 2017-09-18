Wakeboarder’s Flash Flood Video Goes Viral

Jersey was hit by flash floods over the weekend, as torrential rain caused havoc on roads in the west of the island.
Traffic was blocked by two to three feet of standing water outside St Ouen’s Manor.
But one pair of islanders saw it as less of an inconvenience, and more of an opportunity.
Rhys Edwards and Ben Langford strapped a wakeboard to the back of their truck and rode the massive puddle.
A video of their stunt has been viewed thousands of times on social media.
Ben says it was simply too good a chance to pass up:
“We heard a couple of cars were stuck, and I have got a 4×4 so I was going up to help a couple of people get out of the puddle really. One of my friends was standing on the side of the road and said ‘have you got a wake-board? It would be really cool to get some shots of you guys wake-boarding.’ We didn’t have a rope so we made do with tow strap and we ended up getting loads of people cheering us on.”
The main road between St Ouen’s and St Peter’s villages was closed for a time. St Peter’s Valley and the bottom of Greve de Lecq hill were also badly affected and there were several landslides.
(Credit: Ben Wolstenholme)
Jersey Met says 31.5mm of rain was recorded at the airport in 24 hours.
That is twice as much as fell over town in the same period. 15mm was recorded at Maison St Louis Observatory in St Helier.
It means half a month’s worth of rain fell on the West of the Island on Saturday. The average total rainfall for September is 63mm.