NEWS
Visit Jersey Launches Autumn Campaign
31st August 2017
Visit Jersey has launched its autumn campaign, in the hope of encouraging more tourists to come to the island outside the summer months.
The body says visitor numbers to the end of June were up 13% on last year.
As part of the new campaign, its created a video which begins with images of a busy city.
They are followed by panoramic views of Jersey’s bays and beaches, as participants are asked:
“How do you want to feel?”
“It’s a really competitive market so we need to do things a little differently sometimes,”
says Visit Jersey’s Head of Marketing, Adam Caerlewy-Smith.
“Focusing on why people travel and the benefits of visiting Jersey was really key.
“It is going to be challenging because there are lots of different places where people can go and visit.
“We just need to keep doing campaigns like this to keep Jersey at the forefront of people’s minds.”
Visit Jersey’s latest campaign will continue until the end of November.
