Views Wanted On Proposed Disability Law

Islanders are being asked to comment on a new disability discrimination law.
It would allow people with disabilities who’ve suffered discrimination the chance to take a complaint to the Employment and Discrimination Tribunal – whether that be in recruitment, employment, education, premises, clubs and associations, voluntary work or the provision of goods and services.
The plans are due to come into effect from 1 September 2018. Businesses would then be allowed two years to ensure their premises are accessible.
Minister for Social Security Susie Pinel says all views will definitely be taken on board.
“Not only do we need to do something about discrimination, but we also need to heighten awareness of the differences in disabilities. People see disability as just somebody in a wheelchair, of course it is not. There is audio-sensory, optical and blind or sighted disability.
“It is a law, we have not even had one before. The UK law on discrimination disability came in in 1995 so we are well behind the time and we want it to be right for Jersey. It is not necessarily just adapting any UK law for Jersey, it has to be pertinent to the size of the island. That is why we want the people of Jersey to advise us on what we can do with it.”
Around 14,000 people in Jersey, with two thirds of households estimated to include at least one person with a functional impairment.
Deputy Pinel says the plan is to increase participation and remove barriers to employment.
“The most challenging barrier is likely to be the physical features of premises. To ensure that disabled people are not at a disadvantage, many adjustments to premises will be possible at minimal cost, such as wheelchair ramps and hand rails. However, altering premises is likely to be problematic in some cases, perhaps due to the size or location of the premises.
“The employer or business will have the opportunity to explain why it is not reasonable to make adjustments in the case of their particular premises. The Regulations are expected to come into force on 1 September 2018. We suggest that the requirement to make reasonable adjustments to premises should apply 2 years later – from 1 September 2020 – and we would like to hear people’s views on that time frame.”
Public meetings are being held on the subject at St Pauls Centre on the 24th and 30th October. Jersey disability charity Les Amis will be among the representatives there and managing director Shaun Findlay says it is important their views are heard.
“Employers are not engaged as much as they should be in regards to supporting people with disabilities and this legislation will enable that to happen. It will allow people that are different to engage in that workplace.
“We are not talking about the legislation being launched straight away, it is not coming in until September next year so we have got a full year. If they do the consultation appropriately, everybody that is involved in delivering services to disabled people in the island will be able to support the States to deliver a good piece of legislation.”
You can book your place at the public meetings, which is accessible and has hearing loop facilities, here or by contacting the Social Security Department.
You can give your views in an online survey here. People who have any access or communication needs to help them respond can contact the Social Security Department for assistance.
The deadline for comments is 10 November 2017. The responses will then be considered and put into a proposition to be debated by the States early next year.