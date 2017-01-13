Views Sought On Disability Strategy

Islanders are being asked for their opinions on how life could be made easier for people with a disability.

Disability discrimination laws are due to come into force next year.

The Assistant Chief Minister, Senator Paul Routier, says recent feedback suggests that people living with a disability need more support:

“We’ve been speaking with people with disabilities living in Jersey about how they cope with living in Jersey and the services that they need.

“What we have done is put that all into our consultation documents and we’re now asking everybody who has contributed and the wider community to express their opinions about what would be suitable to go into a strategy in the future.”

The government is working on a plan aimed at better helping disabled people to participate in the community and achieve goals on an equal basis to others.

Recent research revealed that on average, islanders’ rate their life satisfaction as 8.4 out of 10.

The figure for those with a disability was 6.8 out of 10.

Senator Routier says: “There have been comments made to us that living with a disability is a bit harder for people and they need additional support.

“We want everybody in our island to have a good quality of life.

“People with a disability should also share in that.”