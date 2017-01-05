Vans Needed For Christmas Tree Collection

The organisers of Jersey’s charity Christmas Tree collection are appealing for islanders with vans to get in touch.

More than 1500 people have signed up to have their trees recycled as part of the annual scheme – which has raised £250,000 for Jersey Hospice since 2005.

The island-wide collection is on Saturday and Sunday.

Sacha Patel, from Clarkson House, said extra pairs of hands are needed to make the rounds:

”We are very reliant on volunteers in relation to this event so anyone that has a van or want to help out that would be great because there are a lot of collections.”

She added the event is an important fixture in the charity’s calendar: