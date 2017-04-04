Unite Leader Warns Of Need For Fairness

A prominent leader of the UK trade union has been fighting for the rights of workers here.

Len McCluskey visited the island yesterday to stand up for employment rights in Jersey.

He says it’s all about getting people the respect they deserve.

Mr McCluskey is currently standing to be re-elected as the General Secretary of Unite the Union.

He says he represents the rights of workers across the Channel Islands on a national scale. He spoke about equality and fairness while in the island and warns that people in Jersey and Guernsey are often treated like second class citizens when it comes to worker’s rights.