Unions Pull Out Of Workforce Talks With States

Almost all of the main unions representing public sector workers have pulled away from talks about workforce modernisation with the States.

The parties have been in discussions for longer than 18 months negotiating new terms and conditions, pay rates and employment rights – but nothing has been settled.

Unions say they won’t return to the table until “pay failings” from 2015/2016 are resolved.

NUT Jersey in line with joint council will withdraw from work force modernisation until 2015/16 pay failings are resolved. — NUTJersey (@NUTJersey) January 31, 2017

Prospect Union negotiator, Bob King, says:

“We’ve been waiting for almost two years for the SEB [States Employment Board] to come along to one meeting to talk about their employees’ pay for 2015.

”We appreciate everyone is busy, but to fail to simply talk about pay for this period of time stops looking like simple carelessness and leans heavily towards an abrogation of duty on their part.

”We have an agreed policy that they have failed to follow, they have given their spokespeople no mandate to negotiate and those same spokespeople have not ensured the messages get back to the SEB.”

More than 100 States employees took industrial action in the Royal Square in September protesting against the 2015 pay freeze.

At the time, Mr King released a statement saying:

“Prospect members, along with many public sector pay groups, have had their pay frozen without negotiation.

“With lower increases than the private sector over the past five years, they are worse off in real terms than they were in 2011.

“The reduction in disposable income means employees have difficulty in meeting day to day commitments and they have less to spend with local businesses. This in turn has a detrimental effect on the economy.”