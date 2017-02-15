Teaching Union Welcomes Pay Cut ‘Reversal’

A union has welcomed news that cuts to newly qualified teachers’ pay will not be as extensive as first thought.

The President of the Jersey branch of the National Union of Teachers, Robert Ward, says people power has prevailed.

It comes after the Education Minister told the States Assembly that his department is “no longer looking at savings of £8,000 per teacher”.

Deputy Rod Bryans says teachers’ starting salaries will now be £33,900 – around £4,000 more than previously announced.

Mr Ward says: “I’m glad they’ve reversed the decision, given the pressure we’ve put on.”

Thousands of people have now signed a petition condemning the cuts.

Writing on Twitter, the union has described the Education Department’s decision as “a start”.

A start here. Campaigning to stop £8000 cuts successful. To be clear. We have not yet been consulted on the change proposed. https://t.co/6lUVXxfQIb — NUTJersey (@NUTJersey) February 14, 2017

Mr Ward adds: “I can say there’s been no consultation directly with the NUT.

“We have not spoken to anybody about that decision yet.

“We would have expected, before any of this change is suggested, for us to be consulted.”

A States spokesperson has told Channel 103 that the changes are still subject to negotiations.