Student Funding An ‘Educational Emergency’

Students say there is an ‘educational emergency’ when it comes to Jersey’s higher education system.

Dozens of current and future students have spoken out about the financial burden they face if they want to go to university.

They voiced concerns at a meeting with the Home Affairs and Education Scrutiny Panel, which is investigating whether the government does enough to help people achieve their academic dreams.

Student Kieran Sharman attended last night’s meeting and said it hasn’t been an easy journey to go to uni:

”On an emotional level, I feel guilt and embarrassment as my parents have to make huge sacrifices in affording for me to go to university. It seems wrong that that is necessary. My parents have had to sell family cars, borrowing from my retired grandparents and make great life sacrifices.”

He said it’s a similar story for many:

At the moment, Jersey has a grant system for students in lower income households, but campaigners say there is no support for people who don’t qualify.

Kieran said most people who were at the meeting advocated for the introduction of student loans to replace grants:

”The benefit of student loans is that students can take ownership for funding their higher education, and it means everybody has access to higher education.”