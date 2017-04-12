Unemployment Lowest Since June 2010

Unemployment in Jersey has reached its lowest level in 6 years.

1,180 islanders were out of work at the end of March – fewer than at any time since June 2010.

The figure is also 100 lower than at the end of the last quarter, and 200 lower than a year ago.

Long term unemployment – the number of people out of work for 12 months or more – remains “essentially unchanged” since the end of December.

But the figure of 270 does represent an increase of 40 people since this time last year.

Meanwhile, the number of islanders under the age of 25 who are out of work has fallen by 62% since January 2013.

220 under 25s were registered with the Social Security Department in March 2017, compared with 590 four years ago.

Unemployment

The Social Security Minister, Deputy Susie Pinel, said: “I am delighted that the unemployment figures released today show a continued downward trend in unemployment.

“It is especially encouraging to see the fall in youth unemployment.

“For many young people success comes from being given the opportunity to gain valuable work experience and an employer being willing to give them their first step on the career ladder.

“We have seen excellent support from employers who recruit candidates through Back to Work, as well as offering development opportunities through our paid training initiatives and work placements.”