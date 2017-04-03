‘Unbelievable’ Rescue At Grosnez

A “surely impossible to survive scene”, “greasy” rocks… and an “unbelievable” outcome.

More details have emerged about a dramatic cliff rescue which took place at Grosnez on Saturday afternoon.

A 59-year-old woman was rushed to hospital after being winched to safety by a French helicopter.

She is said to have fallen from “the highest point of the Grosnez cliffs”, before “making contact with a steep strip of grass” which slowed her fall.

The woman then “fell a further 20ft onto rocks ‘the size of fire engines’, which were greasy and wet from the tide”.

She came to rest in a “hole between large boulders” where she was “trapped” and “half submerged by the sea water.”

Jersey Police arrived on the scene to find the woman’s belongings “on the cliff edge”.

The woman “had disappeared”.

Jersey’s Fire and Rescue Service say they didn’t expect to find a person alive.

A rescuer clambered down the steep rock face on a rope, where “the unbelievable happened”.

He called for a colleague to help with the rescue of “a live casualty”.

The pair pulled the woman from the hole just seconds before “an enormous wave” filled it completely.

She was placed in a stretcher and flown to an ambulance waiting on Les Landes race course.

The 59-year-old was rushed to hospital, where her injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.