UK Officials In Jersey To Discuss Brexit

UK government officials will be in the island today, discussing the potential impact of Brexit.

Members of the UK’s Justice Select Committee are due to meet Ministers, as well as representatives from Jersey’s fisheries, agriculture and financial services industries.

The delegation will also meet with the Corporate Services Scrutiny Panel and have the opportunity to meet all States Members, as well as individuals from some of the island’s EU national communities.

A report – set to be published before Article 50 is triggered – will then focus on the potential opportunities and risks associated with Britain’s decision to leave the EU.

Thoughts will also be presented on the implications for Crown Dependencies, and the effectiveness of communication with the UK government.

The delegation, which will be led by the Committee’s Chairman, Conservative MP Robert Neill, will have completed a similar fact-finding visit to the Isle of Man before arriving in Jersey for a two-day visit.

Committee members will subsequently travel on to Guernsey.

The Chief Minister, Senator Ian Gorst, said: “We are pleased to have this opportunity to invite members of the Justice Select Committee to Jersey to inform them further about the implications for Jersey of the UK’s decision to withdraw from the EU.

“It will also be an opportunity for States Members, the local business community and the Island’s EU nationals to learn more about the inquiry process.”