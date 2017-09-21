Navigation
Two Men Arrested For Town Assault
21st September 2017
Police are appealing for witnesses to an assault that left a man in hospital with head and facial injuries.
Two men were attacked by two others in early hours of Monday morning on Hilgrove Street.
It happened at around 2.30am on French Lane, which runs behind Next, towards McDonalds.
A review of CCTV led to the arrests of a 25 and a 27 year old, who have been questioned and bailed while investigations continue.
Anyone with information is asked to call Police on 612612 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111
