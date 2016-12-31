Two Jersey Residents On Queens Honours

Two Jersey residents have been recognised in the Queen’s New Year’s honours list.

The Governor of La Moye, William Millar, has been made an MBE for his services to the prison service.

Fellow islander Jill Clapham has been made an OBE for her services to the Royal Court and the community.

Former Jurat Jill Clapham says it’s a great honour:

‘Absolutely delighted, surprised, it’s wonderful. I don’t feel like I deserve it personally at all. I think it’s probably due to the work of all the Jurats in the royal court, It’s also a tribute to the Samaritans, who I worked for for 30 years’.

Mr Millar has known about the honour for weeks.

‘To get the form of recognition is just terrific. I feel privileged and honoured. I think one of the good things of the honour is that there’s recognition of the prison service, the job that we do and the staff as well’.