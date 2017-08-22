Two Jersey Businesses Serve Up A Great Taste

Two island businesses have been recognised by the Great Taste Awards, which say their food is ‘above and beyond delicious’.
Sue’s Fudge and Le Manche Smokehouse’s nominated products have been given two stars by the awards, which are regarded as the ‘Oscars of the food world’.
Producers judge local businesses and supermarket brands together on taste alone, with the smokehouse rated on it’s oak-smoked Jersey butter, while Sue’s was rated on its vanilla fudge.
Of 12,366 entries from around the world, Sue’s Fudge and Le Manche Smokehouse were among only 1,011 to receive the two-star commendation.
Over 500 judges sampled the entries, saying Sue’s Vanilla Fudge held a ‘really lovely texture, pleasing butteriness and gentle vanilla. You can really taste the Jersey cream.”
Sue says it is great to be recognised.
“I last entered this one (the vanilla fudge) a few years ago and I just got a one gold star on it, so I’m really thrilled they think it is now worthy of a two gold star. Just over a thousand people got a two gold star out of over twelve thousand people that entered so I was quite proud!
“I think more and more people tend to be drawn to products that have that little black and gold logo on and it gives you more recognition for sure. I like to think it also helps a little way to putting Jersey on the map.”
Le Manche Smokehouse also won two stars for their oak-smoked Jersey butter in 2015. They have recently re-launched the popular butter, adding to the line with a new flavour following a partnership with fellow Genuine Jersey member, Jersey Sea Salt.
Genuine Jersey Chief Executive John Garton says he hopes more local businesses follow their lead.
“We, at Genuine Jersey, feel very aligned to what the Great Taste Awards is looking to achieve. Supporting small businesses based on the quality of their products is at the heart of our mission and it is fantastic to see these products recognised and celebrated. We would encourage more Jersey brands to follow suit and with our guidance hope that they too could be featured on this list in the future.”