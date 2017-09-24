Navigation
Home
On Air
Digital Advertising
News
Island Info
Win
Charity
Contact
Listen Live
Now Playing:
NEWS
Two Events Lacking Marshals
24th September 2017
Two upcoming Jersey events need volunteers to be marshals.
Jersey Marathon – which takes place next weekend – is looking for people to make sure the 2,000 runners taking part get round the course safely.
The Jersey Rally, which is in mid-October, has to find 40 more stewards to ensure the race can go ahead.
Organisers are hoping motor-sport fans keen for a grandstand view might commit to getting involved.
To volunteer for the Jersey Marathon head to www.jersey-marathon.com/volunteering and email the form to info@jersey-marathon.com
Anyone interested in marshalling at the Rally should call 07797894617 or email rallycontrol14@hotmail.co.uk
Share this story:
« Previous Post