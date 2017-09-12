Two More Deputies Decline Care Advisory Roles

Two further States members have said they will not be joining a panel advising the Chief Minister on implementing the Care Inquiry recommendations.
Deputy Sam Mezec ruled himself out earlier in the summer.
Now, Deputies Louise Doublet and Richard Renouf say that they will also be declining the invitiation.
The pair say the panel’s terms of reference lack clarity and it is not clear what value it will bring to the process.
This statement was released this morning:
“After careful consideration, Deputies Louise Doublet and Richard Renouf have declined an invitation from the Chief Minister to join a panel advising the Chief Minister on the implementation of the Independent Jersey Care Inquiry recommendations. The Deputies, respectively, are Chairs of the Education and Home Affairs Scrutiny Panel and the Health and Social Services Scrutiny Panel, both of which will play a large part in scrutinising the implementation of the recommendations in the coming months. They found that the terms of reference of the proposed advisory panel were unspecific and lacked any clarity and therefore it was unclear what value such a panel would bring to the process. Both Deputies wish to engage positively with the Chief Minister in this work but consider this is best achieved by working within the Scrutiny process where members can be entirely independent in reviewing government decisions and where staff and resources are available to advise and assist them.”