Tumble Dryer Warning Issued

Jersey’s Fire and Rescue Service is advising islanders not to use potentially dangerous tumble dryers, following a warning from manufacturer Whirlpool.

Up to 3.8 million models sold under the Hotpoint, Indesit, Creda, Swan, or Proline brands could be affected.

Whirlpool had said the machines were safe to use as long as they were not left unattended, but the company has now upgraded its warning following advice from Trading Standards.

Owners are now being told not to use the machines until they are repaired.

The tumble dryers affected were sold between 2004 and 2015.

One of the machines caused a big tower block fire in Shepherd’s Bush in London last summer.

The full list of affected machines can be found here.

Even if your tumble dryer is not one of the affected models, the Station Commander at Jersey Fire and Rescue, Mike Baudains, had this advice for staying safe.

“When you’re using it, please ensure that you don’t overload the tumble dryer.

“When you’re not using the tumble, always make sure the tumble dryer is switched off.

He added: “Don’t leave a tumble dryer on when you’re outside your building.”